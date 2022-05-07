Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 385,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,022,000 after acquiring an additional 56,200 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $304.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.27.

Shares of HCA opened at $227.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $67.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.76 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.38, for a total transaction of $107,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,516.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375 and have sold 32,655 shares valued at $8,241,766. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

