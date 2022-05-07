Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 8,418 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,043,000 after purchasing an additional 27,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.44.

Shares of LYB opened at $110.22 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.48. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

