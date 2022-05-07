Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $110,000 Stock Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RVT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Royce Value Trust by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,799,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,439,000 after buying an additional 274,800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Royce Value Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,584,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,036,000 after buying an additional 67,418 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Royce Value Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,482,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,033,000 after buying an additional 48,773 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Royce Value Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,335,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,072,000 after buying an additional 61,503 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Royce Value Trust by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 766,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,813,000 after buying an additional 153,213 shares during the period. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RVT stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

