Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $165,000 Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 1,921.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 925.9% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 225.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.58.

