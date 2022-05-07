Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $167,000 Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 503 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 38,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,598,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,778,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B acquired a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,298,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 51,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,219,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.33.

NYSE URI opened at $295.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $330.59 and a 200-day moving average of $337.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.80. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.59 and a 52-week high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.42. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.