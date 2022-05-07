Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 23,350 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,350 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 54,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 4.4% in the third quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 25,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 111,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PCG opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $13.19. The firm has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.45, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.18.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. PG&E had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PCG shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $722,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 377,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,032,823.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

