Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 95,050 Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 95,050 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amarin were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in Amarin by 564.8% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,407,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,177,000 after buying an additional 9,691,201 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amarin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,350,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amarin by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,315,000 after purchasing an additional 41,332 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Amarin by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 592,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 114,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regis Management CO LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin during the 4th quarter valued at $1,505,000. 35.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on AMRN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Amarin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amarin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright downgraded Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amarin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

NASDAQ AMRN opened at $1.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $3.46. Amarin Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $94.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.21 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. Amarin’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

