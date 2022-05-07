Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Given New $561.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Guggenheim from $533.00 to $561.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GNRC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $318.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $454.90.

Get Generac alerts:

GNRC traded down $18.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $241.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,231,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,367. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $217.10 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.13.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Generac will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total transaction of $1,572,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,389 shares of company stock worth $7,781,466. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 164,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,985,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Generac by 310.8% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,463 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Generac by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Generac by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Generac by 14.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.