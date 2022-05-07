General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,534 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in General Electric by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,904,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $12,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.69.

In related news, SVP John S. Slattery acquired 3,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,075. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GE traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.23. 5,363,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,417,279. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. General Electric has a 12 month low of $72.61 and a 12 month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.99%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

