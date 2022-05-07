Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genius Sports’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.18). Genius Sports posted earnings per share of ($1.68) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 90.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genius Sports will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Genius Sports.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.21). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 225.61% and a negative return on equity of 52.87%. The firm had revenue of $84.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.72 million. The company’s revenue was up 78.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GENI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genius Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genius Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.65.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Genius Sports by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 709,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 130,469 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Genius Sports by 479.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Genius Sports by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,543,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $570,000. 42.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GENI opened at $3.54 on Monday. Genius Sports has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $25.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.71.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

