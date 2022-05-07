German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on May 20th

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABCGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th.

German American Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. German American Bancorp has a payout ratio of 28.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect German American Bancorp to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

NASDAQ:GABC opened at $34.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.12 and its 200-day moving average is $39.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. German American Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $43.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.66.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 13.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 8,204 shares of company stock valued at $303,339. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GABC. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,292 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in German American Bancorp by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 11,273 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in German American Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in German American Bancorp by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in German American Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

GABC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

About German American Bancorp (Get Rating)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

