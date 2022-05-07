Ghe LLC Acquires Shares of 27,894 KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Ghe LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,894 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,484 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in KB Home by 254.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,328,000 after acquiring an additional 393,836 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in KB Home by 293.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 335,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,985,000 after acquiring an additional 249,836 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in KB Home by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,906,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,054,000 after acquiring an additional 227,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 469,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,286,000 after buying an additional 169,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

KBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.42.

KBH stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,014,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,655. KB Home has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.39.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

KB Home Company Profile (Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.