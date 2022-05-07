Ghe LLC Buys New Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Ghe LLC bought a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,830 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in eBay by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Argus decreased their target price on eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.76.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.81. 11,281,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,117,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.61 and its 200-day moving average is $62.09.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.16%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

