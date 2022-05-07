Ghe LLC Buys Shares of 4,500 iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Ghe LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.81. 15,548,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,959,355. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.02. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $136.78.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

