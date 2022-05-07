Ghe LLC Purchases New Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ghe LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.3% of Ghe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,320,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,796 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,392,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,348,000 after buying an additional 273,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,513,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,489,000 after buying an additional 1,178,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.57.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $176.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,433,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,002,755. The firm has a market cap of $464.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In related news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

