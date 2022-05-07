Ghe LLC Takes $2.51 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Ghe LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,000. Marathon Petroleum comprises approximately 1.9% of Ghe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 337.7% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.55.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MPC traded up $1.82 on Friday, hitting $95.92. 4,562,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,504,157. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.86. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $96.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.77%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

