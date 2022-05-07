Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

GIL stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,228. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $43.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 20.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 230.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 958,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,625,000 after acquiring an additional 668,192 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 364.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 54,265 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 27,377 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,877 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,295,000 after acquiring an additional 20,962 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIL. StockNews.com upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins reduced their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

