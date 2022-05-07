Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target Lowered to C$55.00 at Desjardins

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) had its price objective cut by Desjardins from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GIL. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.82.

GIL stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $30.92. 857,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,228. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.26. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The business had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 20.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

