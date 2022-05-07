GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.56.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GTLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GitLab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GitLab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $175.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

NASDAQ GTLB traded down $5.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.37. 2,425,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,544. GitLab has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $137.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.89 and a 200 day moving average of $73.59.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.18 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that GitLab will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 500.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

