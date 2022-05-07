Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

Glatfelter has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Glatfelter has a payout ratio of 41.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

Shares of Glatfelter stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Glatfelter has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $18.74.

Glatfelter ( NYSE:GLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.85%.

In other Glatfelter news, CEO Dante C. Parrini bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $134,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Brown bought 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Glatfelter by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,197,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,792,000 after purchasing an additional 206,503 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Glatfelter by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 291,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 47,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Glatfelter by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,667,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,913,000 after purchasing an additional 47,401 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Glatfelter by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 307,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 42,372 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Glatfelter by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 40,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Glatfelter in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Glatfelter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Glatfelter (Get Rating)

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.