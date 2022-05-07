Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. cut its stake in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,882,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,500 shares during the period. Limoneira comprises about 2.7% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned about 10.64% of Limoneira worth $28,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNR. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Limoneira in the fourth quarter valued at $740,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Limoneira in the second quarter valued at $478,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Limoneira by 104.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Limoneira in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Limoneira by 29.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 14,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LMNR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Limoneira from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $272,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

LMNR traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.66. The stock had a trading volume of 88,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,424. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $188.36 million, a PE ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.64. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $20.74.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $39.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.89 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is -83.33%.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

