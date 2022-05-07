Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Has $15.44 Million Stock Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Lindsay accounts for approximately 1.5% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $15,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lindsay during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,697,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lindsay by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,992,000 after purchasing an additional 31,968 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James Scott Marion sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total transaction of $283,989.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at $659,965.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay stock traded down $5.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.46. The company had a trading volume of 70,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,330. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Lindsay Co. has a one year low of $118.28 and a one year high of $179.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.03 and a 200 day moving average of $144.44.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. Lindsay had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

