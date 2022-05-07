Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Has $22.27 Million Stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 513,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,020 shares during the quarter. Federal Signal accounts for 2.2% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.84% of Federal Signal worth $22,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSS. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth about $529,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth $8,606,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 30.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 122,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 28,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Shares of NYSE FSS traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.82. The stock had a trading volume of 220,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,163. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.98. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $32.02 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 22.50%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FSS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Federal Signal from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Federal Signal Profile (Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.