Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Takes $11.51 Million Position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 480,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,512,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned about 1.09% of nLIGHT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in nLIGHT by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in nLIGHT by 390.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in nLIGHT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in nLIGHT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LASR. TheStreet lowered nLIGHT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on nLIGHT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on nLIGHT from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Shares of nLIGHT stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.30. The stock had a trading volume of 394,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,660. The firm has a market cap of $592.38 million, a P/E ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.83. nLIGHT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. nLIGHT’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

