Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Shares of GMRE stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.37. The stock had a trading volume of 499,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,273. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.30. Global Medical REIT has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $18.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.26 million, a PE ratio of 66.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is presently 420.02%.

GMRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Busch acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,863,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,332,000 after buying an additional 84,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,708,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,676,000 after buying an additional 41,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,240,000 after buying an additional 42,340 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,275,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after buying an additional 23,138 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 441,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after buying an additional 15,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.