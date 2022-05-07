Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

GMRE stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.37. 499,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,273. Global Medical REIT has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $18.51. The company has a market capitalization of $874.26 million, a P/E ratio of 66.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 420.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In other Global Medical REIT news, CEO Jeffrey Busch purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 3.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Medical REIT (Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.