Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Stake Lowered by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,651 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.86%.

