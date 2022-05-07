GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GlycoMimetics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company focused on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It product pipeline includes GMI-170, GMI-1271, E-selectin and CXCR4 antagonist, GMI-1051 and GMI-1070 at different clinical phases. GlycoMimetics, Inc. is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on GlycoMimetics in a report on Sunday, May 1st. They set a hold rating for the company.

GlycoMimetics stock opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. GlycoMimetics has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $2.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 5.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 12,158 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 13,561 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 52.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 23,510 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in GlycoMimetics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 64,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

