GMO Internet (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Trading 0.4% Higher

GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.97 and last traded at $19.97. 175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut GMO Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.70.

GMO Internet, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. It operates through Internet Infrastructure, Online Advertising and Media, Internet Finance, and Cryptocurrency segments. It offers Internet infrastructure services in the areas of domain, hosting, cloud, security, payments, e-commerce support, connection, Website creation support, marketing support, community, contents, app, and IoT.

