GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Receives $336.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $322.67.

GNNDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on GN Store Nord A/S from 522.00 to 538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on GN Store Nord A/S from 370.00 to 295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

OTCMKTS:GNNDY traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.29. The company had a trading volume of 11,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.15. GN Store Nord A/S has a one year low of $97.19 and a one year high of $286.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.4678 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. GN Store Nord A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.97%.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

