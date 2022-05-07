GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. GoDaddy reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $3.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 1,824.95%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GDDY. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.70.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $115,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $493,890.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,933 shares of company stock worth $1,549,583. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1,340.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 524.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDDY traded down $1.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.98. 1,918,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,022. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $65.70 and a twelve month high of $90.43. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.40.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

