Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $66.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GDEN. Roth Capital began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.17.

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $46.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.08. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 2.59.

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 54.07%. The business had revenue of $281.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 168,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $9,548,045.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stephen Arcana sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $932,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 860,129 shares of company stock valued at $42,409,156 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 26.1% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,140,000 after purchasing an additional 46,886 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 6.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the first quarter worth $587,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 6.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

