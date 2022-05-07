GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Down 11.7%

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 11.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.54 and last traded at $12.71. Approximately 21,286 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,280,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

GDRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on GoodRx from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on GoodRx from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on GoodRx from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen downgraded GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on GoodRx from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.22.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $213.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $706,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 65.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 15,850 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,804,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 31.1% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 175,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after buying an additional 41,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

