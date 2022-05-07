GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04-0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $235-245 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $271.58 million.

GPRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GoPro in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoPro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.90.

Get GoPro alerts:

Shares of GPRO stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.15. 7,180,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,805. GoPro has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $12.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.32.

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.00 million. GoPro had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoPro will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 30,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $275,778.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,405. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $1,634,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 611,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,892.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,804 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,074 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in GoPro by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in GoPro by 5.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in GoPro by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 157,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro (Get Rating)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.