Graco (NYSE:GGG) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GGG. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graco from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.67.

Get Graco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $60.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.90 and its 200 day moving average is $72.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.75. Graco has a 12-month low of $59.83 and a 12-month high of $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.33 million. Graco had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graco will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 33.74%.

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $885,063.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 804.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.