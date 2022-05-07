Gray Television, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Gray Television has a dividend payout ratio of 11.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Gray Television to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Gray Television has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.73.

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Gray Television had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gray Television will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Lee Boger sold 4,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $100,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert Lawrence Smith sold 44,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $1,055,226.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,705,642 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,778,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,849,000 after acquiring an additional 305,712 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gray Television by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,896,000 after purchasing an additional 12,795 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gray Television during the fourth quarter worth $17,700,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Gray Television by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 200,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Gray Television during the fourth quarter worth $3,786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GTN. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

