Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 54.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Shares of Great Ajax stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average of $12.23. The firm has a market cap of $218.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.80. Great Ajax has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $14.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.05%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is 81.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AJX. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Great Ajax by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Great Ajax by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,786,000 after purchasing an additional 31,281 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Great Ajax by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 326,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Great Ajax during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Great Ajax by 244.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 25,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

AJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point cut shares of Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

