Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,367,601 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,853,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.68% of Gevo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEVO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gevo by 196.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after buying an additional 660,714 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Gevo by 9.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,906,803 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,581,000 after buying an additional 429,210 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gevo in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,408,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Gevo by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,178,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after buying an additional 323,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gevo in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000. 40.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gary W. Mize bought 35,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $158,318.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GEVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gevo in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEVO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.82. 6,956,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,692,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 3.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 10.70 and a current ratio of 10.78. Gevo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $9.64.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 8,326.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

