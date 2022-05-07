Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,894,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 77,386 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $9,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 310.2% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 569,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 430,297 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 193,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,224,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after purchasing an additional 419,114 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael Routledge bought 11,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas S. Whelan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 27,760 shares of company stock worth $119,108 over the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coeur Mining stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,329,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,907,635. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.23. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $11.14.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.63 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Noble Financial raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James set a $6.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.96.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

