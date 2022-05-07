Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $8.44 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $8,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 14,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 6,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,207,000 after buying an additional 7,253 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.86.

Shares of ULTA traded down $7.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $389.43. The stock had a trading volume of 639,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,473. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.16. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.77 and a twelve month high of $438.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.54.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

