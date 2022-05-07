Great Lakes Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,457 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,212,852,000 after buying an additional 563,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after buying an additional 396,104 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,273,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,022,918,000 after buying an additional 345,492 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Starbucks by 86.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $577,984,000 after buying an additional 2,432,001 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Starbucks by 150.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $482,632,000 after buying an additional 2,629,721 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.52. 11,165,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,118,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $73.38 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.60.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

