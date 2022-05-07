Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,219,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,244 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $7,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,330,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 4.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,652,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,195,000 after acquiring an additional 397,333 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 12.2% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,153,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,016,000 after acquiring an additional 670,196 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 11.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,993,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,655,000 after acquiring an additional 528,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,717,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,449,000 after acquiring an additional 277,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TWO. Zacks Investment Research cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.81.

Two Harbors Investment stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,428,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.66. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.63.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 147.67%. The company’s revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.78%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 183.78%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

