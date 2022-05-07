Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 217,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,398 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $6,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 121,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 13,926 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 10.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PPC traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $29.17. 1,099,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.96. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.06.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.53. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 28.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

PPC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Stephens upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

