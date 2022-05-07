Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 31,515 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,078 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 31,515 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 75,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 18.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.1% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 46.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $51.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

NYSE BK traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.76. 4,787,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,324,732. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $41.76 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.66%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

