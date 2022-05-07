Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 4,109 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,109 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Korn Ferry worth $10,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 444.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Korn Ferry in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

Shares of NYSE KFY traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.08. 206,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $59.52 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.39.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 12.16%. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 8.73%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.