Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 626,848 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626,848 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Element Solutions worth $6,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Element Solutions by 145.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Element Solutions by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Element Solutions by 931.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

In related news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $207,226.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. CL King started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.91.

Shares of ESI stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.79. 814,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,391. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.95. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 13.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Element Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.