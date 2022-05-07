Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 133,686 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,366,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of KBR at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in KBR by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in KBR by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in KBR by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in KBR by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 15,795 shares during the last quarter.

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $80,292.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $200,826.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KBR. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. DA Davidson raised shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE KBR traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,554,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.71 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.89 and a beta of 1.28.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. KBR had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is presently -64.00%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

