Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $371.51 Million

Analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) will announce $371.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $363.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $379.32 million. Green Brick Partners reported sales of $373.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.35. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 28.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

GRBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Green Brick Partners from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Shares of GRBK traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.57. 559,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,942. Green Brick Partners has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 59,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 13,434 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 3.4% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 55,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 101,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

