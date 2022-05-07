Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.27% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Green Brick Partners, Inc. is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing and sale of residential projects. It operates primarily in Dallas, Fort Worth, Texas, Atlanta and Georgia. Green Brick Partners, Inc., formerly known as BioFuel Energy Corp, is based in Plano, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Green Brick Partners from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

Shares of GRBK traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.57. 559,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,942. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Green Brick Partners has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.35. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRBK. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 1,146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 127,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 117,048 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 422.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 136,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 110,520 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R.P. Boggs & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 443,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,099,000 after acquiring an additional 18,111 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

