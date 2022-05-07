Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Director Buys $121,500.00 in Stock

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) Director Kevin Ferro bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.15 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,043. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of GHL stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.11 and a 12 month high of $20.32. The company has a market capitalization of $226.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.86). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 9.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

GHL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 60.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

